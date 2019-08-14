PHOTOS: GayDayS holds kick-off at Parliament House, announces new host hotel for 2020

ORLANDO | GayDayS held the kick-off party to its 2019 weekend of events at the Parliament House in Orlando Aug. 13.

GayDayS weekend begins at the Wyndham Orlando Resort on Aug. 15 and runs through Aug. 18 with pool parties, expos and an array of other events.

GayDayS took to Facebook the same day as its kick-off party to make a “Special Announcement” that a new host hotel had been selected for its 2020 celebration.

“We are THRILLED to finally announce that not only are we returning to our June dates next year, but that we will be at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando,” wrote GayDayS on Facebook.

GayDayS previously announced in its GayDayS 2019 magazine that the newly renovated Wyndham Hotel & Convention Center in Osceola County would be the host hotel for 2020, something co-owner Chris Alexander-Manley previously stated to Watermark. It is unknown at this time why the 2020 host hotel was changed to the Margaritaville Resort.

For all your GayDayS 2019 coverage — including information, schedules and pricing — check out Watermark’s GayDayS coverage here.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.