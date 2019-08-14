Lady Gaga plans to donate school supplies to classrooms in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy

ABOVE: Lady Gaga. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Lady Gaga plans to donate school supplies to fund classroom projects in three cities recently affected by mass shooting violence.

Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation are partnering with Donors Choose to fund 14 projects in Dayton, Ohio; 125 in El Paso, Texas; and 23 in Gilroy, California.

The “Shallow” singer made the announcement on Facebook.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga writes. “Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.”

The Born This Way Foundation and Donors Choose are collecting donations here.