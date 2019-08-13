Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival auditioning executive director

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (TIGLFF) is hiring an executive director ahead of the organization’s 30th annual celebration.

“Be yourself, out and proud as the new executive director of the Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival,” TIGLFF shared via social media. “We are seeking a dynamic, forward thinking leader to help grow the film festival into the coming decade.”

TIGLFF is one of the largest and longest-running festivals of its kind. It exists to showcase a selection of compelling film and video by, for or about the LGBTQ community and is currently guided by its board and co-presidents Mariruth Kennedy and Ed Lally.

“The board has worked very hard over the last 17 months to get TIGLFF on sound financial footing,” Lally says, noting that attendance for their 29th festival in 2018 increased by more than 15% and crowds for their monthly movies between festivals have surged. “We are very proud of the progress we’ve made in a short period of time. We have reconnected with the community and expanded our network of support like never before.”

While TIGLFF’s plan was always to hire an executive director, the funds weren’t always available to support the position. “The board, the staff, the community and sponsors all stepped up to get us to this point,” Kennedy says. “Our attendance is up, fundraising events have been wildly successful and community partners have jumped in. We are ready to build for the next decade and beyond. We know that the best way to do that is with a dynamic, engaged and passionate executive director.”

The position is officially described as a highly transformational role, one that supports TIGLFF’s mission by providing strategic leadership and vision. It will do so by working with the organization’s board and staff to establish and implement long-range goals, strategies, plans and policies.

TIGLFF shared a description of requirements for potential applicants to review via social media. You can view it in full and apply for the position below or by clicking here.

“We are ready to hire,” Lally adds. “If this is you, please apply.”

The 30th annual TIGLFF will be held Oct. 4-12, 2019. For more information, visit their website.