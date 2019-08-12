Watermark’s event guide to your GayDayS weekend

GayDayS is keeping you busy with nearly a full week of pool parties, expos and events Aug. 13-18, and with so much going on it can be easy to miss out on an event—but have no fear, Watermark is here!

We have gathered all of the official GayDayS events—single day, recurring and pool-related—on this page. As well, we listed the suggested theme parks each day so you can be sure that you do not miss a single moment of fun in and out of the sun.

Times, locations and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit GayDayS.com.

Single Day Events

Tuesday, Aug. 13

GayDayS Official Kick-Off Party

6:30-10 p.m.

Parliament House Orlando

Start your GayDayS week off in style with the Official Kick-Off Party at the world famous Parliament House. Kick off starts in the Footlight Theater with drink specials, vivacious vibes and live entertainment. Take the VIP experience and get open bar and light bites provided. All tickets get you free entrance into the Parliament House club after the Kick-Off Party ends.

$10 in advance, $20 at the door; VIP is $50 in advance, $75 at the door

Thursday, Aug. 15

Suggested Theme Parks: WDW’s Animal Kingdom and SeaWorld

Taste of GayDayS

6-10 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Come out to mix, mingle and sample some of Central Florida’s tastiest offerings at this annual favorite. Food and beverage samplings will be on display, ready for the tasting from local restaurants like Boston Lobster Feast, Flippers Pizzeria, CayCakes Bakery, Golden Corral, Joe’s Crab Shack, Pio Pio and more, as well as try some of your favorite drinks from Smirnoff, Bud Light, Jack Daniels, Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards and Ellipsis Brewing. Hosted by Miss GayDayS 2018 Chantel Reshae, the event will feature live performances and music from DJ LU-S.

$40 in advance, $50 at the door

Friday, Aug. 16

Suggested Theme Parks: WDW’s Hollywood Studio and Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Boot & Beers Social

1-3 p.m.

Wyndham Orlando Resort

Take a break from the heat and come meet your 2019 Mr. GayDayS Leather competitors and this year’s panel of judges while you enjoy free beer and an array of tailgate games. This event is free but donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Leather Archives and Museum.

FREE

Drag Bingo with Chantel Reshae

5:30-7 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Miss GayDayS 2018 Chantel Reshae hosts a bingo event that is fun for the whole family. GayDayS Drag Bingo mixes the fun of a drag show with the excitement of winning prizes after screaming “BINGO!”

$15 in advance, $25 at the door

XXX Porn Bingo with ChiChi LaRue

7:30-9 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Leave the kids at home for this one. Drag performer, adult film director and resident GayDayS DJ ChiChi LaRue gets down and dirty with XXX Porn Bingo. LaRue will be joined by hot and hunky adult film stars Wesley Woods and Colby Tucker. Here is your chance to win lots of adult toys and sexy prizes.

$20 in advance, $30 at the door

Saturday, Aug. 17

Suggested Theme Parks: WDW’s Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios

Two Spirit’s Family Fun Carnival

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Get the kids and come out to the inaugural Family Fun Carnival, presented by Two Spirit Health Services, at the GayDayS host hotel’s Palms Ballroom. Fun and games for all ages, identities and members of the family in a safe, LGBTQ-friendly environment.

FREE

Miss GayDayS Pageant

6:30-10 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Who will Miss GayDayS 2018 Chantel Reshae hand off the crown to? Find out at the sixth annual Miss GayDayS pageant. Hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Coco Montrese and the fabulous ChiChi LaRue, watch as queens battle it out in an array of categories including talent, swimwear and evening gown.

$20 in advance, $30 at the door; VIP Tables available for $175 (seat 7)

Sunday, Aug. 18

Suggested Theme Parks: WDW’s Epcot and SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove

Outdoor Vendor Expo

12-10 p.m.

Outside Main Pool and Gardens, Wyndham Orlando Resort

While partying poolside, you can peruse a variety of vendors that will be surrounding the main pool and gardens area.

FREE

Leather Vendor Fair

12-6 p.m.

Palms Ballroom Lobby, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Mingle with leather vendors and social groups in the lobby of the Palms Ballroom and pick up some of your favorite leather items.

FREE

GayDayS Puppy Mosh

12-1:15 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Romp, wrestle and play under the disco lights with human pups at the GayDayS Puppy Mosh, sponsored by Florida Puppy Contest and Crew Health. Your tails will be wagging whether you want to run around the yard or jump in the ball pit. Crew Health will be supplying treat bags for the attendees.

$10

Mr. GayDayS Leather Competition

2-4 p.m.

Palms Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

2018 Mr. GayDayS Leather Boy Denny Morelock is ready to pass his sash and patch to the next leather man, but who will it be? Morelock, along with 2019 International Mr. Leather Jack Thompson, Mr. Leather Ireland Fionn Scott and Aaron Sanford Wetherall, aka Sister Itza Cameltoe, will judge the competitors and name Mr. GayDayS Leather 2019. The event will be hosted by Nitro, and will award $2,500 in cash and prizes.

$20 in advance, $30 at the door

Recurring Events

GayDayS Expo

Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Key & Citrus Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Experience one of the largest LGBTQ expos in the world. Showcasing over 100 booths of LGBTQ businesses, organizations and services. Featuring giveaways, raffles and more all weekend long. Emceed by Miss GayDayS 2014 Harmony Breeze.

FREE

GayDayS Adult 18+ Expo

Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lemon & Orange Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

It’s just like the main expo, except filled with all your favorites in adult-themed fun and fashion. This is for adults only so you must be 18 and up to enter.

FREE

Two Spirit Wellness Series

Aug. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Magnolia Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Take a break from the grueling sun to get your fitness on with instructor-led exercise classes including yoga, meditation and circuit training.

FREE

Two Spirit Trans Lounge

Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Jasmine Ballroom, Wyndham Orlando Resort

Come and relax in Two Spirits’ trans lounge designed to look like NYC’s Central Park. Happy hour each day from 5-6 p.m.

FREE

Pool Parties

Thursday, Aug. 15

Daytime Pool Party

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: DJ Scott Roberts

4-5 p.m.: DJ Aracely Manterola

$25 in advance, $35 at the door

Evening Pool Party

5-10 p.m.: DJ Aracely Manterola

10 p.m.-3 a.m.: DJ Chris Adams

$35 in advance, $45 at the door

Friday, Aug. 16

Daytime Pool Party

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: DJ Sushiman

4-5 p.m.: DJ Chomper

$25 in advance, $35 at the door

Evening Pool Party

5-10 p.m.: DJ Chomper

10 p.m.-3 a.m.: DJ ChiChi LaRue

$35 in advance, $45 at the door

Saturday, Aug. 17

Daytime Pool Party

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: DJ Chomper

4-5 p.m.: DJ Sushiman

$25 in advance, $35 at the door

Evening Pool Party

5-10 p.m.: DJ Sushiman

10 p.m.-3 a.m.: DJ Aracely Manterola

$35 in advance, $45 at the door

Sunday, Aug. 18

Daytime Pool Party

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: DJ Chris Adams

4-5 p.m.: DJ Aracely Manterola

$25 in advance, $35 at the door

Evening Pool Party

5-10 p.m.: DJ Aracely Manterola

10 p.m.-3 a.m.: DJ Chomper

$35 in advance, $45 at the door

To check out all the events going on at the local LGBTQ clubs and bars, go here.