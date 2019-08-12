Watch: Nyle DiMarco experiences deaf discrimination on ‘What Would You Do?’

ABOVE: Nyle DiMarco on ‘What Would You Do?’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

Actor and model Nyle DiMarco, who identifies as sexually fluid, brought to light the challenges deaf people face on an episode of hidden camera show “What Would You Do?”

In the episode, J.W., a deaf actor, attempts to order food from a rude waiter (Tyler). Whenever J.W. tries to communicate his order, Tyler gets frustrated and begins harassing J.W. DiMarco, who is also deaf, watched the interactions behind-the-scenes with host John Quiñones.

During one take a diner tells the waiter, “Could you show a little bit more sensitivity? You don’t treat people that way!” Eventually, the diner gets the manager.

The “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner told Quiñones via his interpreter that the diner had the appropriate response.

“Honestly I think this woman is doing a fantastic job, I think she’s doing everything right,” DiMarco says. “This is what I would love to see more people do in this situation.”

Later in the episode, DiMarco takes on the role of the deaf customer who Tyler refuses to serve.

Watch below.