Orlando LGBTQ clubs bring the queens for GayDayS weekend

GayDayS weekend will not only be popping at the host hotel. Orlando’s clubs and bars are having parties of their own and they are certain to be lit!

Below we have gathered information on some of the hottest queens taking Orlando’s GayDayS weekend by storm.

Parliament House Orlando

AUG. 16, 8 P.M.-3 A.M.;

AUG. 17, 8 P.M.-3 A.M.;

AUG. 18, 6 P.M.-3 A.M.

The world famous Parliament House will welcome some of the biggest queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

On Friday, Aug. 16, see season 10 muscle queen Kameron Michaels on stage live. Music will be provided by DJ Kidd Madonny in the disco and DJ Scott Roberts in the courtyard. Footlight Players on stage at 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, season nine runner-up and Broadway star Peppermint will be live on stage. Music will be provided by DJ Kidd Madonny in the disco and DJ Brianna in the courtyard. Footlight Players on stage at 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, season 11’s sweet queen Shuga Cain will take the stage as the evening’s eye candy. Music will be provided by DJ Kidd Madonny in the disco and DJ Brianna in the courtyard. Footlight Players on stage at 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Tickets for each night are $10 in advance, $15 at the door on Friday and Saturday, $20 at the door on Sunday; VIP, which includes a Meet & Greet, is $25 each night. Each night is 18 and up.

For more information, visit ParliamentHouse.com.

Southern Nights Orlando

AUG. 16, 9 P.M.-2:30 A.M.;

AUG. 17, 9 P.M.-2:30 A.M.

Southern Nights in Orlando is celebrating the Days of Gays with two nights hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season five alum and recording artist Detox.

Show off those muscles at Southern’s #FlexFriday on Aug.16 and get ready to party with Girl The Party, the east coast’s largest lesbian club night, on Aug. 17.

Detox will lead the charge with a weekend full of music, drag and drink specials. #FlexFriday and Girl The Party are both 18 and up nights.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/SouthernNightsOrlando.

Stonewall Bar Orlando

AUG. 17, 9 P.M.- 2:30 A.M.

Stonewall Bar is bringing the Days of the Gays weekend party with its Latin Saturday “Amor” on Aug. 17 with Yaire and Lissy Estrella live in concert.

Show starts at midnight with performances by Yeisa Jovovich, Rochelle Mon Chéri, Jasmine Jimenez and Lisa Lane. Yaire and Lissy Estrella take the stage starting at 12:30 a.m.

The night’s DJs will be Kraig Matthews, Franklin Cruel and Sergio Corderor. Doors open at 9 p.m., with hookah by Norma Fis-Vernaza and amazing Latin food by La Parada Criolla.

Cover is $10 from 9-10 p.m., $15 from 10-11 p.m.; $20 from 11 p.m.- 2 a.m.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/LatinSaturday and StonewallOrlando.com.

