Maya Hawke reveals she suggested Robin should be a lesbian in ‘Stranger Things’

ABOVE: Maya Hawke (Robin) and Joe Keery (Steve) in ‘Stranger Things.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

Actress Maya Hawke revealed that her character Robin coming out as a lesbian wasn’t in the original script.

In “Stranger Things” third season, Steve admits that he has feelings for his Scoops Ahoy! co-worker, Robin. Instead of telling Steve she reciprocates his feelings, Robin comes out as a lesbian and shares that she once had a crush on his ex-girlfriend Nancy (Natalia Danielle Dyer).

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Hawke says the script actually called for Robin and Steve to begin a romantic relationship. However, while filming Hawke and Keery felt that their characters’ chemistry was more friendly than romantic.

“Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and [Steve] shouldn’t get together, and that she’s gay,” Hawke says. “Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever.”

Hawke brought her suggestion up to the showrunners making Robin the first LGBTQ character on “Stranger Things.”

“Stranger Things” season three is now streaming on Netflix.