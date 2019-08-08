Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Bill and Ed Bohannon-Dobski

“Trixie, what do you want for 2018?” That is the question that started it all for Bill and Ed Bohannon-Dobski.

Bill was watching his Facebook friend’s live video on New Year’s Eve 2017. In the video, Ed was asked that very question and his response was “a boyfriend would be nice.”

Bill decided to take a chance and direct message Ed, typing “I’m available LOL.” Their conversation continued on messenger and eventually they decided to meet in person.

Ed goes by the stage name, Trixie Deluxxe, as a drag queen performer with Hamburger Mary’s Broadway Brunch in Orlando.

For both, the connection was quick. Ed felt like he had known Bill for a lifetime, even though it was their first in person meeting. I love “how caring, loving, funny and how warm he is,” says Ed. “Bill is a true soulmate to me.”

Bill realized that Ed’s kind and sweet personality was just as nice in person as it was online. “He treats me the way I have always wanted to be treated,” he says.

One year after fate pulled them together through Facebook, Bill and Ed were celebrating New Year’s Eve 2018 when Bill decided to pop the question. Being a huge Disney fan, Ed had “always wanted to be proposed to in front of the castle at the Magic Kingdom.”

With no castle in sight, Bill did the next best thing. “Bill pulled up a picture of the castle on his phone and said ‘I hope this will do. Will you marry me?’” says Ed. “‘Are you serious?’ I asked, and Bill said ‘Yes!’”

Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, but for Bill, the important part was to “enjoy every moment of planning and make decisions as a couple.”

They were married in beautiful Tanner Hall in Winter Garden on Sunday, June 23. “[My favorite part] was the vows,” says Bill. “How we spoke from the heart and didn’t rehearse anything.”

There to help celebrate Bill and Ed’s union where Bill’s kids. “Bill has two children from a previous marriage,” says Ed. “We see our family as a blended, loving family.”

The reception included a Disney villain-inspired cake. The bottom layer was red velvet, meant to represent Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.” The middle layer was lemon and decorated to look like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.” Finally, the top layer was a Rice Krispies treat decoration representing the infamous poison apple from “Snow White.”

The couple’s first dance was to “Beautiful” by Joshua Kadison. Making sure all of these special moments and details were captured was important to the couple. Ed advises those planning their wedding that they “make sure [to] enjoy the day, because that day goes so fast and it becomes a blur.”

The day was made even more special by the incredible support surrounding them. “Having so many friends and family there to support our relationship was amazing,” the grooms say.

ENGAGEMENT DATE: Dec. 31, 2018

WEDDING DATE: June 23, 2019

OFFICIANT: Drew Sizemore

VENUE: Tanner Hall

COLORS: Purple and White

WEDDING SONG/ ARTIST: “Beautiful” by Joshua Kadison

FLORIST: Angel Sheridan

CATERER: Sam’s Club

CAKE FLAVORS: Red Velvet and Lemon

BAKERY: Kathy Bristol from I Dream of Sugar

PHOTOGRAPHER /VIDEOGRAPHER: Carissa Imel Photography – Dolphinsoul Creations

DJ / ENTERTAINMENT: Wayne McKay