Watermark Giveaway: Two tickets for ‘KINK: An Art Affair’ at Metro Inclusive Health

Tampa Bay will get a big dose of sexy Aug. 17 as “KINK: An Art Affair” makes its debut at Metro Inclusive Health in St. Petersburg Aug. 17 from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Metro say that “KINK” is erotic by nature and provocative by experience. The art auction featuring fabulous entertainment will serve as a platform to educate on safe and informed sex through knowledge and sexual empowerment, and Watermark wants to send you and a guest to enjoy the experience for free.

The 21+ art auction is complimented by music from DJ L Mo, body painting by Undine Body Art and Nicole Hays, a donation bar, erotic performances by TigerLily, Dondelion, male revue Tampa and more. Maggie on the Move and decadent desserts at Metro’s Gloré Holé Café will also be available, on top of special demonstrations by Florida LeatherSir and Leatherboy 2019, Florida Community Boot Black, Running Aemok, Electro and Impact Play, Roping.

Guests are encouraged to dress up or down in their fetish finest for the event, which will feature tasteful nudity. Watch more here:

To enter, comment below and tell us why you want to join the fun. We will pick a winner at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Good luck!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at will call on the evening of the event at Metro Inclusive Health, located at 3251 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. Must be 21 years or older to use tickets. Food, adult beverages and participation in the art auction require separate purchase(s.)

For more information about “KINK,” including participating artists, visit the Facebook event page or MetroTampaBay.org.