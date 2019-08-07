‘The Prom’ wraps up Broadway run with real-life same-sex wedding

“The Prom” celebrated one of its final shows on Broadway with an onstage, same-sex wedding.

Armelle Kay Harper, the script coordinator for the musical, and actress Jody Kay Smith were married during the show’s curtain call at the Longacre Theatre on Aug. 3. “The Prom” co-book writer Bob Martin officiated the nuptials.

“You have to help me through this, I’m very nervous” Martin told Harper and Smith. “You have the easy part.”

The audience was invited to stay for the ceremony.

The New York Times reports that the couple met on Bumble in 2017. After messaging for 20 minutes, they decided to meet. Sparks flew and the couple got engaged 19 days after their first date.

“We’re both really witty people, and it’s hard to find someone who can keep up,” Harper told the New York Times. “But she really got me, and she made me laugh. Plus those blue eyes. What can you do? Gorgeous.”

“The Prom” closes on Aug. 11.

Watch the nuptials below.