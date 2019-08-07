‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski and boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff split

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 7, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski. (Photo via Instagram)

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend “Flipping Out” star Trace Lehnhoff have split after a year of dating.

Porowski, 35, and Lehnhoff, 31, were first romantically linked with an Instagram post of the pair holding hands on Porowski’s page in December.

That photo and the rest of their photos together have been deleted from Porowski’s page.

The food and wine guru revealed to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that he and Lehnhoff began dating last summer after meeting on Instagram.

A source told E!: “The relationship ran its course. Things just didn’t work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work.”

Porowski previously dated Joey Krietemeyer for seven years. The couple split in October.

Share this story:

Avatar

Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski gets a drag makeover from Miz Cracker
‘Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski explains his ‘fluid’ sexuality
Netflix renews ‘Queer Eye’ for season two