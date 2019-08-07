‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski and boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff split

ABOVE: Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski. (Photo via Instagram)

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend “Flipping Out” star Trace Lehnhoff have split after a year of dating.

Porowski, 35, and Lehnhoff, 31, were first romantically linked with an Instagram post of the pair holding hands on Porowski’s page in December.

That photo and the rest of their photos together have been deleted from Porowski’s page.

The food and wine guru revealed to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that he and Lehnhoff began dating last summer after meeting on Instagram.

A source told E!: “The relationship ran its course. Things just didn’t work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work.”

Porowski previously dated Joey Krietemeyer for seven years. The couple split in October.