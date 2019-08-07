Netflix cancels ‘The OA’

ABOVE: “The OA” star Brit Marling, photo via “The OA” Facebook page.

Netflix has canceled its sci-fi series “The OA” after two seasons.

“The OA” stared Brit Marling as Prairie, a blind woman who returns home with her sight restored after being missing for seven years. Prairie now calls herself the OA (Original Angel) and assembles a team of teens to help her find other missing people in other dimensions.

Transgender actor Ian Alexander portrayed Buck, a transgender teen who helps the OA.

Marling co-created the series along with Zal Batmanglij, who is openly gay and hails from D.C.

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, bid farewell to the show in a statement to Variety.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Holland told Variety.“We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Marling posted her thoughts on the show’s ending on Instagram.

“Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story,” Marling wrote. “The first time I head the news I had a good cry. It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story. While we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others.”