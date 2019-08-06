Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Jerick Mediavilla tie the knot in ceremony at The Venue Orlando

Love is love, and it was definitely in the air in Orlando this past weekend!

Florida House Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and LGBTQ activist Jerick Mediavilla were wed in a ceremony at The Venue in Orlando Aug. 4, exactly two years to the day and in the same location that they first met.

Family, friends and public officials gathered in The Venue’s yard for an intimate nuptial toast and marriage ceremony officiated over by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

The grooms walked down the aisle lined in white, silk rose petals wearing beautiful suits, Carlos in salmon pink and Jerick in light blue, and each wearing some very fashionable shoes. Each groom read personally written vows before family members, and the grooms themselves, offered a few words during the champagne toast. The event was concluded with an electric performance by drag sensation Natalia Taylor Adonis.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.