European band pulls out of Lebanon festival after organizers cancel LGBTQ group’s concert

By : Wire Report
August 6, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Rock band Within Temptation. (Photo from Facebook)

BEIRUT (AP) | European rock band Within Temptation says it is cancelling its concert at a Lebanese music festival in solidarity with a local group whose show was pulled from the program under pressure from Christian groups.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Within Temptation said Aug. 4 they would withdraw from the Byblos International Festival in solidarity with Mashrou’ Leila and in support of tolerance and freedom of speech. It said Lebanese authorities have been unable to provide artists the security “to perform in peace.” Within Temptation was to perform Aug. 6.

Concert organizers had said they were forced to cancel Mashrou’ Leila, a famous Lebanese band with an openly gay singer, after Christian groups called the band’s songs an insult to Christianity. Threats followed to stop the show by force.

Share this story:

Avatar

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Lebanon music festival cancels show after Christian pressure
Egypt court releases two people arrested for raising rainbow flag at concert
Norwegian pop star Tooji comes out as gay with controversial video