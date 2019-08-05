Valentina Sampaio becomes Victoria’s Secret’s first transgender model

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
August 5, 2019
Valentina Sampaio has made history as the first transgender model for Victoria’s Secret.

Erio Zanon, Sampaio’s agent, confirmed to CNN that the 22-year-old model will star in a campaign for the lingerie brand’s PINK line. The campaign will be released mid-August.

Sampaio teased her appearance in the campaign with a behind-the-scenes photo and video posted on Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret recently came under fire in 2018 when Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer for Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, remarked he didn’t think the company should include “transexuals” in its famous fashion shows.

“Why not? Because the show is a fantasy,” Razek said at the time. “It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Razek followed up his controversial statement with an apology.

“My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show came across as insensitive. I apologize,” Razek said. “To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model for the show.”

 

