The Pride Chamber honors LGBTQ professionals, community leaders at the 2019 Pride in Business Awards Gala

The Pride Chamber, formerly known as MBA Orlando, recognized LGBTQ business professionals and community leaders at the 2019 Pride in Business Awards Gala, presented by Two Spirit Health, at Hard Rock Live at Universal’s CityWalk in Orlando Aug. 3.

Hosted by Spectrum News 13’s Eric Levy and the legendary Miss Sammy, the evening featured a VIP reception, live entertainment and an epic after party in CityWalk.

The Pride Chamber handed out seven competitive awards during the ceremony.

-onePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma was named Business Leader of the Year;

-Founder and CEO of BrandCo Ken Granger was named Business Owner of the Year;

-Merritt Business Solutions was named New Business of the Year;

-J.D. Casto Photography was named Small Business of the Year;

-Zebra Coalition was named Non-profit of the Year;

-Orlando City Soccer and Orlando Pride co-owner Kay Rawlins was named Corporate Ally of the Year;

-Dr. Steve “The Gay Leadership Dude” Yacovelli of TopDog Learning Group was named Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Leader of the Year; and

-Out @ Universal Orlando was named the 2019 Pride Superstars.

The Pride Chamber also announced BizzyNate Creative’s Business Development Specialist Debo Ofsowitz as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year and Equality Florida’s Gina Duncan as the Community Champion of the Year.

Photos by Dylan Todd.