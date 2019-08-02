Watermark Giveaway: Two tickets for Science Night Live at the Orlando Science Center

Live from Orlando, it’s Science Night Live!

The Orlando Science Center (OSC) is back with Science Night Live on Aug. 17 from 8-11:30 p.m. and Watermark wants to send you and a guest to experience it for free. Come out and enjoy everything you love about OSC – without the kids! Special programming is designed just for adults.

The evening’s event will feature a special guest speaker all the way from The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, come see what all the buzz is about in “The Hive: A Makerspace,” participate in prehistoric experiments in Dr. Dare’s Lab and so much more!

Bring your friends, or make a date night of it, and unleash your inner child at this unique experience that proves there’s no age limit on curiosity.

To enter, comment below and tell us what your favorite science class was in school. We will pick a winner at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Good luck!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at Watermark’s Orlando office located at 1300 N. Semoran Blvd. Suite 250, Orlando, FL 32807. Must be 21 years or older to use tickets. Food and adult beverages require a separate purchase.

For more information on this and other events at the Orlando Science Center, visit OSC.org.