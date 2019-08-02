‘Queer Eye’ Fab 5 introduced Harry Styles to Grindr in Japan

ABOVE: The cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” on “Watch What Happens Live.” (Screenshot from YouTube)

Harry Styles was introduced to Grindr when he spent time with the cast of “Queer Eye” in Japan.

The Fab Five appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” where they were asked by a fan what it was like hanging out with Styles.

“Harry was absolutely lovely. ‘Super sweet guy, super chill – I mean who else would you want for a karaoke partner?” Bobby Berk replied.

Karamo Brown also dropped an interesting tidbit.

“He had never seen Grinder before, it was his first time, and it was kind of cute that this straight guy was like, “There’s an app where you can just find a date?” I just thought it was really cute,” Brown says.

Tan France laughs and says, “A date?”

“No, no Karamo, that app is just for friends,” Berk adds.

Watch below.