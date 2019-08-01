Report: Marvel casting for a transgender superhero

ABOVE: 10 years of characters from Marvel Studios, photo courtesy Marvel Studios’ Facebook page.

Marvel Studios is reportedly casting for a transgender role in one of its upcoming film projects.

Geeks WorldWide reports that Marvel has sent out a casting call for a character named Jessica. The call is looking for any “transwoman actress of any ethnicity in her 20s to 30s.”

Filming would begin in 2020 which narrows down the possible projects to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Loki,” “Hawkeye” or “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Geeks WorldWide thinks the casting could be for Sera, a character in “Thor” and “Marvel’s only existing transwoman superhero.”

“Pose” star Angelica Ross has made it clear she would love to be a part of the franchise tweeting, “Ummmm @Marvel? They keep asking if I’m joining the family. You want to tell ‘em?”