Tituss Burgess calls Andy Cohen a ‘messy queen’ after awkward ‘WWHL’ interview

ABOVE: Tituss Burgess on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

Tituss Burgess called Andy Cohen a “messy queen” following the actor’s tense appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on July 28.

During the show, Cohen asked Burgess what it was like working with Eddie Murphy on their upcoming film “Dolemite Is My Name.”

“Did you get to chat with him at all?” Cohen asks.

“Of course I did. Why wouldn’t I?” Burgess replies.

“Yeah, of course. Well, no, I wonder if you got close at all. He was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up,” Cohen says referencing Murphy’s homophobic jokes from his stand-up routines in the 1990s.

“Oh, I see. He wasn’t problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time,” Burgess responds. “Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me.”

Cohen moves on but Burgess, who appears to be irritated, is seen mouthing something to someone off-screen. When Cohen asks what he said Burgess replies, “Keep going, girl. Do your show.”

Burgess addressed the interview in an Instagram comment calling Cohen a “messy queen.”

“She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press,” Burgess writes. “Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests,” he continued. “If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on TV he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being myself. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

Burgess addressed the interaction with Cohen again while appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show” on July 30.

“I will not tolerate the dismantling of anyone’s legacy, especially not my own,” the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star said. “And who we were speaking about has done a beautiful job being the comedic giant that he is. And he has a wonderful movie coming out, and I was not going to participate in talking about that.”

“Andy asked Tituss, ‘How was it working with Eddie Murphy? Eddie was not kind to gays back in the day.’ And you said, ” Williams says.

“I said what I said,” Burgess replies.

“Obviously it was wonderful working [with Murphy], and Andy might have been trying to trap you into saying something, and you didn’t say it,” Williams explains.

“Tituss will not be trapped,” Burgess retorts. “No. We have way too much work to do. We have far more important things to talk about.”