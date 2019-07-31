Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ breaks Billboard chart record

ABOVE: Lil Nas X in “Old Town Road” video. (Screenshot from YouTube)

Lil Nas X’s hit single “Old Town Road” is now the longest-running number-one single in the 61-year history of Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Old Town Road” has spent 17 weeks at number one outlasting “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men (1995-1996) and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (2017), which tied for the record at 16 weeks.

“YEEE TF HAWWW,” the out 20-year-old rapper tweeted.

Lil Nas X also posted a video celebrating the big news.

“I’m on the toilet right now, but I want to say thank you to every single person who has made this moment possible for me. We just broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 song of all-time,” Lil Nas X says while “Old Town Road” plays in the background.

“Old Town Road,” which was originally a solo song, became a viral hit with people dancing to the song on social media upon its initial release. Billy Ray Cyrus was featured on a remix of the song followed by more remixes from Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and RM of K-pop group BTS. Billboard calculated all of the remixes when determining the record.

Carey congratulated Lil Nas X on the achievement by posting a photo of herself “passing the torch” to him.

“Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who’s ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones,” Carey wrote.