Lebanon music festival cancels show after Christian pressure

ABOVE: Lebanese indie rock band Mashrou’ Leila in concert at the Mawazine Rhythms of the World Festival in June. (Photo from Mashrou’ Leila’s Twitter)

BEIRUT (AP) | Organizers of a multi-day Lebanese music festival say they are cancelling a planned concert by a popular Mideast rock band whose lead singer is openly gay.

The move comes following calls by some Christian groups for the performance to be scrapped, calling the band’s songs an insult to Christianity.

The concert by Mashrou’ Leila has been at the center of a heated debate about freedom of expression after church leaders set off a storm of indignation. The calls were followed by online threats suggesting that the concert would be stopped by force.

The group was scheduled to perform in the coastal city of Byblos on Aug. 9.

The organizers issued a statement July 30 saying they were forced to stop the show “to prevent bloodshed and safeguard peace and stability.”

According to CNN, the band released a statement saying their lyrics were “misinterpreted.”

“We were shocked by the magnitude of the accusations and the alteration of the lyrics’ meanings,” the group said in the statement. “The systematic campaign against us reached the level of threats and bloodshed.”

Amnesty International has condemned the decision to cancel the show.

“This decision is a devastating blow for the right to freedom of expression in the country,” Lynn Maalouf, Middle East Research Director at Amnesty International, said in a statement.