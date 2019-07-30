The Center Orlando to host Stonewall National Museum exhibit

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center in Orlando has been selected to host the national traveling exhibit from Stonewall National Museum & Archives, the organization announced July 30.

The Center will be one of 20 LGBTQ community centers in the U.S. to feature selections from the museum’s Stonewall National Education Project, a program of 14 LGBTQ educational exhibits.

The first exhibit, “50 Years: The Stonewall Uprising,” will be on display for the public at The Center starting on Oct. 1 and remain until Dec. 31. A new exhibit will be featured every three months with “The Harlem Renaissance: As Gay As It Was Black” on display from Jan. 1-March 31, “Days Without Sunshine: Anita Bryant’s Anti-Gay Crusade” displayed April 1-June 30 and “Transcending Gender: Bodies & Lives” displayed July 1-Sept. 30.

“I am thrilled that we can provide this exhibit to our community,” said George Wallace, The Center’s executive director, in a press release. “It is critical that we continue to educate our youth on our history. The Center Orlando is already home to the local LGBTQ History Museum of Central Florida. This national exhibit will complement our local history and give central Floridian’s a fuller picture of our narrative.”

The Center will host a reception to honor the first exhibit on Oct. 4. Receptions honoring each of the other exhibits are planned throughout the coming year.

For more information on the exhibits as well as other programs and events from The Center, visit TheCenterOrlando.org.