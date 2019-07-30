‘Andi Mack’ introduces first gay romance on Disney Channel

The tween show already made history with its character Cyrus (Joshua Rush), who earlier in the show admitted to his friend Buffy (Sofia Wylie) that he had a crush on Andi’s boyfriend, Jonah (Asher Angel). Later, Cyrus became the first character on Disney Channel to say the words “I’m gay” when he came out to Jonah.

“Andi Mack” concluded its three-season run with a series finale that included the first gay romance on Disney Channel.

“Andi Mack” pushed that storyline even further during its series finale episode where Cyrus and his friend TJ appear to embark on a romantic relationship. TJ shares with Cyrus his real name and the conversation progresses from there.

“Is there anything else you want to tell me?” Cyrus asks.

“Yeah. Is there anything you want to tell me?” TJ replies.

“Yes,” Cyrus says before the pair hold hands and smile.

The scene is subtle but Mullen and Rush confirmed on Twitter that their characters do end up together.

guys, gals, and nb pals, i can now tell you: tyrus endgame canon and confirmed — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) July 27, 2019

Honored to be apart of such a groundbreaking show. I hope my character can inspire people to proud of who they are and love who they love. #AndiMack #tyrusisendgame — Luke Mullen (@thelukemullen) July 27, 2019

“Andi Mack” showrunner Terri Minsky told Paste that the moment between Cyrus and TJ was special enough without adding a kiss.

“I feel like… they’re still in middle school, you know,” Minsky says. “And I know that people do things in middle school, but I guess I feel like it’s so. much. for, you know, the captain of the basketball team, to hold hands with a boy in the middle of a party. Like, the look on his face? I feel like a kiss, in a way, would have not been realistic to these characters.”

She added: “In terms of the story, it didn’t need a kiss. Adding a kiss would have been doing it just to do it, to be first, and I didn’t want that. I would love if we were going to go on and have another season or another story, I would love to have the first LGBTQ kiss on Disney.”

The series finale concluded with the gang singing along to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga.