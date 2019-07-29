Watch: trailer for Amazon’s ‘Transparent’ musical series finale

(Screenshot via YouTube)

“Transparent” released the trailer for its “musicale” series finale.

The two-hour episode shows the Pfeffermans dealing with the grief of losing Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor). Tambor never appears on screen.

Showrunner and writer Jill Soloway described the series finale as “thrill ride for neurotic people.”

Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack and Trace Lysette all star.

The series finale streams on Sept. 27 on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer below.