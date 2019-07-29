PHOTOS: Flamingo Resort St. Pete’s farewell party

ST. PETERSBURG | Flamingo Resort held its final Sunday Tea Dance July 28, a poolside farewell after serving Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community for more than 10 years.

Flamingo General Manager Jon Jusino confirmed the resort’s imminent closure July 22. Speculation began July 20 after Bay Area Auction Services Inc. advertised an “everything goes” sale on resort property scheduled for Aug. 6.

Flamingo is currently scheduled to be redeveloped into an eight-story, 245-unit apartment building. According to Jusino, its current owners will own the apartment complex and will “move Flamingo to another location.”

Crowds from across Tampa Bay gathered to bid Flamingo farewell and enjoy a finale show featuring longtime resort entertainers Iman, Johnny Sparks, Robyn Demornay, Alexis De La Mer and Bobby York. Watermark was on hand to say goodbye—check out our photos below.

Photos by Russ Martin, Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.