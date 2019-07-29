PHOTOS: Balance Tampa Bay, EPIC hold ‘Unmasquerade’

TAMPA | Balance Tampa Bay and Empath Partners in Care (EPIC) joined forces to hold “Fearless: An Unmasquerade” on July 27, the fifth annual fundraiser benefiting the latter organization’s fight against HIV/AIDS.

The gathering took place at the Tampa River Center along the Hillsborough River’s west bank, showcasing downtown Tampa. Style House at Botanica designed the decor and guests enjoyed an open bar along with heavy hors d’oeuvres from Catering by the Family.

“We’ve always been a masquerade,” Masquerade Event Chair Ryan Young shared with Watermark ahead of the celebration. “In our fifth year, we wanted people to come in and be true to who they are—whether that’s with a mask or without a mask. We’re caught in an unmasquerade.”

“When clients come into our agency, it’s okay for them to be who they are,” EPIC Executive Director Joy Winheim added. “No matter what is happening, when they’re inside of our four walls, it’s a safe space. We’re taking that concept to this space.”

The organizations did exactly that—and Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. Check out our photos below.

Photos by Russ Martin, Dylan Todd.