Score! Megan Rapinoe book to be published next year

By : wire report
July 26, 2019
ABOVE: Megan Rapinoe at the World Cup. Photo courtesy Rapinoe’s Facebook page.

NEW YORK (AP) | Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal.

Penguin Press announced July 25 that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020. Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.

Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women’s soccer team to a World Cup championship. She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited. Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

