Issue: 26.15 LGBTQ Blue

Watermark Issue 26.15 // July 25 – August 7, 2019

On the Cover | Page 21

LGBTQ Blue: LGBTQ cops talk about being out and proud in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Life of Service | Page 8

Central Florida LGBTQ Pioneer Joel Strack passes away at age 59.

End of an Era | Page 10

Flamingo Resort St. Pete announces imminent closure.

Laughing Out Loud | Page 27

Comedian Matteo Lane brings his singing stand-up to Tampa.

What Dreams May Come | Page 31

Central Florida artist Omar Ramo explores his mythical side with ‘A Whimsical Night Dream.’

