Lance Bass came out to Britney Spears on her wedding night

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 25, 2019
ABOVE: Lance Bass. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Lance Bass revealed that he came out as gay to Britney Spears after her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander in 2004.

The former NSYNC member shared the story during his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“It was the night she got married, the first time, to Jason. I went up to Vegas to see the craziness that was happening and she was a little upset, once she realized what she had done,” Bass says of the short-lived marriage which was annulled 55 hours later.

Bass explained that the situation was “a funny thing, and she started really crying, she was really upset. So I took her to her room and we were sitting on the bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay!’ It made her stop crying, so…”

He says that Spears “chuckled” at his announcement.

