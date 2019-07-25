Janelle Monáe cast in Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’ season two

Janelle Monáe will replace Julia Roberts in season two of Amazon’s psychological thriller series “Homecoming.”

According to Deadline, Monáe will portray a woman who wakes up in a canoe with no memory of who she is or how she got there.

“Excited and ready for this wild ride,” Monáe posted on Instagram about the news.

View this post on Instagram Excited and ready for this wild ride 🙏🏾🤘🏾#Homecoming A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jul 23, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

Roberts was the star of the series’ freshman season, which was based on Gimlet Media’s podcast of the same name, but had only committed to a one-year deal. She will continue on as executive producer of the series alongside “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.

Monáe has appeared in the award-winning films “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” and can be seen in this fall’s “Harriet,” a historical drama based on Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and subsequent missions to free dozens of slaves through the Underground Railroad.

Amazon has not yet announced the release date for the second season of “Homecoming.” “Harriet” will be in theaters starting Nov. 1.