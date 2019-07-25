Florida Rep. Shevrin Jones endorsed by Equality Florida Action PAC for state Senate District 35

Equality Florida Action PAC announced July 25 that it would be endorsing Florida Rep. Shevrin Jones for the state’s District 35 Senate seat in the 2020 election.

Jones, who is openly gay, would become Florida’s first openly-LGBTQ state senator if elected.

“Rep. Shevrin Jones’ campaign for Senate District 35 is unequivocally the top state legislative priority of Equality Florida Action PAC in the 2020 election,” said Joe Saunders, Senior Political Director for Equality Florida, in a press release. “We know that when our community has a seat at the table, the lives of all LGBTQ Floridians improve. We’re going to use every tool, engage every donor, and rally every troop we have to help Shevrin Jones make history. It’s time for an authentic and passionate champion for our families in the Florida Senate. This is the year we’re going to make history and change the Florida Senate forever.”

Jones, who was a teacher in the Broward County public school system before serving in the state legislature, has represented District 101 in the Florida House of Representatives since 2012.

“I am so proud to receive the endorsement of Equality Florida Action PAC,” said Jones in a press release. “I have spent my career fighting against discrimination and standing up for Floridians who have been pushed to the margins. As a member of the Florida House, I’ve worked every day to stand up for our state’s most vulnerable. As a Senator, I’ll fight even harder to make sure every family has a pathway to opportunity – regardless of who you are, what your zip code is, what language you speak or who you love.”

During his time as a state lawmaker, Jones co-sponsored the Florida Competitive Workforce Act, was vocal in his opposition to arming teachers and was “an unflinching advocate for civil rights, LGBTQ rights, and the rights of all marginalized people” in his district.

Jones officially announced his candidacy for District 35 in January.