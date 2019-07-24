‘Sweet Dreams’ raises $71K for Bliss CARES

Bliss CARES had a successful night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Orlando on July 13 with its inaugural “Sweet Dreams: Dancing for TRANSitional Housing” fundraiser.

The event — which partnered 11 amateur dancers, all LGBTQ community leaders in Central Florida, with professional dancers for a night of fast-paced, fancy footwork — raised $71,344, which will go towards creating semi-permanent housing for the transgender and gender nonconforming communities where they can have access to health services, life skills and career counseling to prepare them to live on their own in their own safe space.

While the evening was filled with top-notch dance moves, the celebrity panel of judges—District 4 Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Parliament House Entertainment Director Darcel Stevens and local theatre legend Michael Wanzie—awarded the night’s trophy to the pairing of Luis Martinez, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s director of multicultural affairs, and his professional dance partner Daniel Martinez.

The popular vote trophy went to dance soloist Shelby Norwich, a realtor with Olde Town Brokers and member of the Downtown Arts District Board.

To learn more about the services, programs and events from Bliss CARES, visit BlissCARES.org.