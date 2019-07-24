American Stage closes 2018-19 season with ‘Fun Home’

ABOVE: American Stage’s three “Fun Home” Alisons, photo courtesy American Stage.

American Stage is closing out its 2018-2019 season with the hit musical “Fun Home,” playing now through Aug. 18.

The celebrated production is based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir of the same name and was the first Broadway musical to feature a lesbian protagonist. It introduces audiences to Bechdel at three different ages, following her as she unravels the mysteries of her childhood while seeing her parents through grown-up eyes.

The winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, “Fun Home” is also the first musical to be performed in the Raymond James Theatre in four years. All nine cast members are making their American Stage debut.

“Every once in a while a Broadway musical comes along that surprises, moves and excites audiences in ways only a truly landmark piece of theatre can,” American Stage shared ahead of opening night July 17. “This groundbreaking and life-affirming new musical was the event of the Broadway season, receiving raves from critics and audiences alike.”

“I love when a piece of theatre stops you in your tracks and draws you in surprising and rewarding ways,” Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte adds. “‘Fun Home’ is that kind of theatre. As one of the biggest Broadway musical hits of the last decade, this groundbreaking musical has mostly been presented in large, sold-out venues since originally captivating critics and audiences five years ago. I am very happy to have the opportunity to share this moving, powerhouse musical with our audiences in American Stage’s intimate setting.”

Click here to purchase tickets and watch the trailer for American Stage’s production of “Fun Home” below: