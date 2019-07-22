Tituss Burgess slams Trump in ’45’ music video

Tituss Burgess has released a catchy political anthem blasting President Donald Trump.

“45,” featuring Daniel J. Watts, begins with a group of tuxedoed people with painted blue eyes over their eyelids dancing as if they are being controlled by a puppet master. Burgess and Watts are tied to pillars and trying to escape. Burgess can also be seen singing while in a straight jacket in a padded room.

“I’m so transfixed,” the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star sings. “He’s dumb as bricks. A magic show with no tricks.”

Burgess explained to Billboard that the song is a call to action.

“Our country is in a crisis,” Burgess says. “This man in power has put much of the U.S. under a sleeping spell that is slowly transforming into apathy from the rest of us. This song is a call to wake up and realize that this state we’re in can be changed and must be changed, as we the people are the hope and future of America.”

Watch below.