Watch: Sam Smith releases video for 'How Do You Sleep?'

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 19, 2019
Sam Smith in ‘How Do You Sleep?’ music video. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Sam Smith released the music video for his new single “How Do You Sleep?” featuring an all-male, shirtless dance troupe.

The singer channels his “inner dancing queen” with some hip-shaking choreography. The video also features some BMX bike action.

“This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video,” Smith said in a press release.

“How Do You Sleep?” follows his collaboration with Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger.”

Watch below.

