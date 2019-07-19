Netflix threatens Straight Pride Parade organizers with legal action over logo

Netflix has threatened Super Happy Fun America, the organizers of the Straight Pride Parade, with legal action for listing the streaming platform as a “prospective sponsor” of the event.

John Hugo, Mark Sahady and Samson Racioppi are working on having the Straight Pride Parade, an effort to “seek full straight equality,” in Boston on Aug. 31. The City of Boston has granted permission for the event, which will include vehicles and floats, to take place. Openly gay alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is on board as the parade’s grand marshal.

Netflix sent a cease-and-desist email to Hugo, Sahady and Racioppi for “infringing our trademark and other intellectual property rights.” If the logo isn’t removed Netflix says, “we will have no choice but to consider further legal action.”

“You should know that we’re unafraid of bullies. Our legal department is here, it’s queer, and it’s telling you to steer clear,” the company writes. “You are using the Netflix logo to promote your event, which despite its name is about hate — not pride. That’s gross and deeply hurtful, but it’s also deceptive misinformation and infringes our legal rights. Netflix has nothing to do with your organization or event. Indeed, it’s telling that you feel the need to lie to gain legitimacy.”

Super Happy Fun America responded to Netflix’s letter calling them “a heterophobic company.”

“Sadly, we have learned that Netflix is a heterophobic company steeped in hatred and bigotry. They not only rejected our offer but threatened us with litigation if we did not stop using their name and logo, which is perfectly legal for editorial or informational purposes. Netflix labeled us bullies and declared that their legal department ‘is here, it’s queer, and it’s telling you to steer clear,’” Super Happy Fun America writes. “Obviously, Netflix has no qualms about using their position of power to threaten marginalized groups who are exercising their 1st amendment rights.”