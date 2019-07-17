Young Thug says Lil Nas X shouldn’t have come out

ABOVE: Young Thug. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Young Thug doesn’t think it was a good idea for Lil Nas X to come out as gay.

Lil Nas X, 20, is best known for his hit song “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. He publicly came out on Twitter at the end of Pride month.

Young Thug, who appears on the latest remix of “Old Town Road,” told YouTube channel No Jumper that coming out would hurt how people listen to Lil Nas X’s music.

“He shouldn’t have told the world because it’s like, these days, motherfu*kers, it’s just all judgment. Motherfu*kers just judging. It ain’t even about the music no more. Once you found out he was gay, as soon as that song come on now, everybody’s like, ‘This gay ass n—. N—s don’t even care to listen to the song no more,” Young Thug says.

He added, “I just feel like, he young, and it’s like backlash can come behind anything. So it’s like, it wasn’t a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was the best time to do it, that was a G’s move. But it’s like, he young, so I know what he going to be dealing with, with it in his mind, I dealt with this s— before. I know what he going to be dealing with. So that’s why I was like, f—, he should have never said that, he should have never told them.”

Lil Nas X told BBC News he did consider taking his sexuality “to the grave.” However, he decided he didn’t “wanna live my entire life – especially when I just got to where I’m at – just not doing what I want to do. And I feel like I’m also opening doors for other people.”