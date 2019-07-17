‘Pose’ scores six history-making Emmy nominations

“Pose” landed six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and a Best Actor nomination for Billy Porter, marking a historic milestone for the first television series to feature the largest cast of LGBTQ actors.

Porter, who portrays Pray Tell on “Pose” is the first openly gay black man to be nominated for an Emmy.

“I just haven’t been breathing for the past day,” Porter told Deadline about his nomination. “So today, I was able to breathe — that was my first reaction!”

Other LGBTQ nominations include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Outstanding Competition Program and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. RuPaul also was nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program up against Ellen DeGeneres for “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

Laverne Cox is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for “Orange is the New Black” and Jane Lynch is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Kate McKinnon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live” and Ben Whishaw is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “A Very English Scandal.”

“Schitt’s Creek,” which stars out actor Dan Levy, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. “Queer Eye” was also nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series is full of gay nominees including “Billy on the Street,” “Gay of Thrones” and “The Randy Rainbow Show.”

“Game of Thrones” also made history with a total of 32 nominations, the most nominations received by a television series in one year.

The Emmys air on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Check out more of the nominees below and the complete list here.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Veep”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Outstanding Drama Actor

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Outstanding Drama Actress

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Gwendoline Christine (“Game of Thrones”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”)

Glynn Turman (“How To Get Away With Murder)”

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”)

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is The New Black”)

Cicely Tyson (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Desperate Times”

Ozark “Reparations”

Succession “Celebration”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul “Winner”

Bodyguard “Episode 1”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”

Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Robert De Niro (“Saturday Night Live”)

John Mulaney (“Saturday Night Live”)

Adam Sandler (“Saturday Night Live”)

Matt Damon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rufus Sewell (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Peter MacNicol (“Veep”)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw (“Fleabag”)

Kristin Scott Thomas (“Fleabag”)

Emma Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sandra Oh (“Saturday Night Live”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry” (“The Audition”)

“Barry” (“ronny/lily”)

“Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)

“The Big Bang Theory” (“Stockholm Syndrome”)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“All Alone”)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“We’re Going To The Catskills!”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry” (“ronny/lily”)

“Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)

“PEN15” (“Anna Ishii-Peters”)

“Russian Doll” (“Nothing In This World Is Easy”)

“Russian Doll” (“A Warm Body”)

“The Good Place” (“Janet(s)”)

“Veep” (“Veep”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Benicio del Toro (“Escape At Dannemora”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape At Dannemora”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Asante Black (“When They See Us”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Outstanding Television Movie

“Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)”

“Brexit”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner with Hervé”

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

“Billy On The Street”

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Gay Of Thrones”

“Honest Trailers”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

Outstanding Competition Program

“American Ninja Warrior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Nailed It!”

“The Amazing Race”

“The Voice”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”)

James Corden (“The World’s Best”)

Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

” Life Below Zero”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Somebody Feed Phil”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”