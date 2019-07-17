Gay teen goes viral for performing death drop at graduation

(Screenshot via Twitter)

A gay teenager has gone viral for performing a death drop after accepting his diploma at graduation.

Brandon Austin, whose drag queen persona is Sophia Stardust, decided that he wanted to make a big impression during his commencement ceremony from West Kent College, near London, England.

“I just said to my friends, ‘how iconic would it be if I did a death drop?’ All my friends were into it. So when I got up there, and all friends were cheering, I just thought let’s do it. The crowd screamed and cheered. Everyone was also so shocked. It was amazing,” the 18-year-old told Gay Star News.

Austin’s death drop, which he says he practiced on his dad’s bed using YouTube videos, has been viewed more than three million times on Twitter. He told Gay Star News that attending college helped him to be more comfortable with his sexuality.

“I started to know about my sexuality about year 9 or 10. I never came out – I wasn’t badly bullied as such. People would tease, saying to me you’re gay and we know it. It can really destroy your confidence,” Austin says. “When I went to college and I saw openly gay people for the first time, I was overwhelmed.”

Austin hopes to one day become a full-time, professional queen.