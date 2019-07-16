Watermark Giveaway: 3-night stay at the GayDayS 2019 Host Hotel

The pool parties! The pageants! The theme parks! GayDayS 2019 is coming this August for an end of summer celebration you won’t forget.

Join GayDayS as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement at The Stonewall Inn by hosting a weekend filled with their always popular pool parties, one of the largest LGBTQ expos in the world and tons of exciting events including Taste of GayDayS, Miss GayDayS Pageant, Mr. GayDayS Leather Competition, Drag BINGO with Chantel Reshae, XXX Porn BINGO with ChiChi LaRue, Two Spirit Family Fun Carnival and more.

You have a chance to join all this summertime fun at the Wyndham Orlando Resort Aug. 13-19 for free with Watermark’s 3-night giveaway to GayDayS Host Hotel.

To enter, comment down below and tell us your favorite GayDayS memory. The winner will be chosen at random at noon on Aug. 2.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This event is 18+ therefore you MUST be over 18 to enter/win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Good luck, happy commenting and we’ll see you at GayDayS!