PETA slams gay porn studio for alligator appearing in sex scene

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has criticized gay adult studio Men.com for an alligator that appears in a scene of its latest porn video.

“The Everglades” stars Diego Sans and Kaleb Stryker share a sex scene together in the Florida Everglades. In the background, an alligator can be spotted. The scene was filmed on location on May 17.

“No matter what humans are getting up to on set, wild animals should be left to their own private lives, never used as props or decorations,” PETA Director Elisa Allen told Gay Star News. “They deserve to be spared the confusion, stress, confinement, and exposure to bright lights and loud noises that are inevitable on a film set – and the distress caused by shifting them from place to place – which is why PETA urges all film directors to work only with willing, human actors.”

“Everglades” director Marc MacNamara responded to PETA’s statement saying that the inclusion of the alligator wasn’t intentional.

“No animals were corralled, moved or used as props. No lighting was used. When they came near, we backed off to respect their natural migration & worked w/ a conservationist to protect their habitat,” MacNamara tweeted. “As anytime u film outside – animals might come near. But they were documented not directed. Respect, love and protect all animals. These alligators were absolutely majestic beauties and our priority was respect and non-interference with nature.”