Issue 26.14: Reading Rainbows

Reading Rainbows – Drag Queen Story Hours enchant Central Florida and Tampa Bay, “Newsies” comes to Osceola Arts, and Tampa hosts statewide LGBTA Caucus, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.14 // July 11-July24, 2019

On the Cover | Page 23

Reading Rainbows: Drag Queen Story Hours enchant readers throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Photos by Dylan Todd. Cover designs by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

Modern Families | Page 8

Adoption agency Embrace Families reaches out to same-sex couples.

EPIC Fundraiser | Page 10

Balance Tampa Bay, EPIC hold fifth annual masquerade fundraiser.

SAVE Stunner | Page 12

South Florida LGBTQ group SAVE terminates executive director.

Lightning Lad | Page 31

Chris McCarrell leads “The Lightning Thief” from Off Broadway to Tampa.

Extra! Extra! | Page 37

Read all about it! Disney’s hit musical “Newsies” heads to Osceola Arts in Kissimmee.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!