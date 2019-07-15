‘Euphoria’ renewed for season two

ABOVE: Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in ‘Euphoria.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

HBO series “Euphoria” has been renewed for a second season.

“‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

“Euphoria” follows a group of teens “as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship,” according to Deadline. Zendaya stars as 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict fresh out of rehab, who strikes up a friendship with Jules (Hunter Schafer), a transgender teen who just moved to town.

The series has steadily been picking up viewership with episode four drawing in 609,000 viewers. It also averages about 5.5 million viewers per episode on digital platforms.

It’s sparked controversy for its explicit sex scenes and one particular locker room scene which featured 30 penises.

“Euphoria” airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

