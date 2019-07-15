DCEU gets first gay villain in ‘Birds of Prey’

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 15, 2019
ABOVE: Ewan McGregor. (Screenshot via YouTube)

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will see its first gay villain in Black Mask, portrayed by Ewan McGregor, in “Birds of Prey.”

“Birds of Prey” follows Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after she splits from the Joker and joins Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to fight off crime lord and primary villain, Black Mask.

According to We Got This Covered, “Black Mask, the movie’s main antagonist, will reportedly be portrayed as homosexual. Though his sexuality is never explicitly stated, multiple sources have told We Got This Covered that the sexual tension between him and fellow villain Victor Zsasz will be palpable and the way he acts in general makes it pretty clear that he’s gay.”

Some DC fans were happy with the LGBTQ representation while others took issue with the character’s stereotypical description of “flamboyantly gay.”

Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

