DCEU gets first gay villain in ‘Birds of Prey’

ABOVE: Ewan McGregor. (Screenshot via YouTube)

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will see its first gay villain in Black Mask, portrayed by Ewan McGregor, in “Birds of Prey.”

“Birds of Prey” follows Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after she splits from the Joker and joins Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to fight off crime lord and primary villain, Black Mask.

According to We Got This Covered, “Black Mask, the movie’s main antagonist, will reportedly be portrayed as homosexual. Though his sexuality is never explicitly stated, multiple sources have told We Got This Covered that the sexual tension between him and fellow villain Victor Zsasz will be palpable and the way he acts in general makes it pretty clear that he’s gay.”

Some DC fans were happy with the LGBTQ representation while others took issue with the character’s stereotypical description of “flamboyantly gay.”

how the fuck is black mask going to be “flamboyantly gay” what goes on ?! — hilda (@Iavagirl) July 9, 2019

I don’t care if he’s gay tbh…all I want is a great villain and that he has a black mask attached to his face https://t.co/6A0fcneIQX — Nilu | #SaveSwampThing (@NileshRajendran) July 10, 2019

#BlackMask being gay is a great step forward in LGBTQ+ representation in comicbook films. I’m so excited for Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. This will be a fabulous 💋 big hit for Margot Robbie. — Ben Cruz (@BenCruz18073020) July 11, 2019