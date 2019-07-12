‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross joins ‘American Horror Story’

ABOVE: Angelica Ross as Candy on “Pose.” Screenshot via YouTube.

“Pose” star Angelica Ross is headed to another Ryan Murphy project, “American Horror Story: 1984.”

The actress who portrays Candy on “Pose” made the announcement on Instagram following her character’s departure on the show. Ross’ casting is a milestone as it makes her the first transgender actress to land two series regular roles.

Murphy confirmed the news on Instagram writing “Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role.”

Details about “1984” have been scarce but in a teaser video it was revealed to have an ’80s slasher film theme. For the first time in the show’s history, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will not return to the series. Emma Roberts is set to return with out freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on board to portray her boyfriend. Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Zach Villa, DeRon Horton and Matthew Morrison will also star.