Halsey calls someone a ‘whiny little baby’ for saying she’s using LGBTQ community for marketing

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the Natioan LGBT Media Association
July 12, 2019
Halsey called social media user a “whiny baby” after the person claimed Halsey used a rainbow flag at her show for a “marketing strategy.”

The bisexual singer posted photos from her concert in São Paulo, Brazil which showed her holding a rainbow flag.

“Peak bi gurl evolution,” Halsey captioned the photos.

A user commented underneath the photo set, “Rainbow is the new marketing strategy.”

“There’s been a flag in my show for 5 years. You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby,” Halsey replied.

Halsey has been open about her bisexuality in interviews and in her music. She recently received the Outstanding Music Artist Award at the GLAAD Media Awards.

peak bi gurl evolution

Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the Natioan LGBT Media Association

