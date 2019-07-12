Alabama deputy who made homophobic comments hired as officer

By : wire report
July 12, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Nigel Shelby, photo via Rocket City Pride’s Facebook page.

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (AP) | A former Alabama sheriff’s deputy who posted homophobic Facebook comments in response to the suicide of a bullied gay teenager now has a job with a different Alabama law enforcement agency.

Jeff Graves resigned as a Madison County sheriff’s deputy in May. His comments on the death of 15-year-old Nigel Shelby of Huntsville called the LGBTQ movement “fake.” He also said “society cannot and should not accept this behavior.”

Al.com reports that Graves has now been hired as a police officer in Owens Cross Roads. Police Chief Jason Dobbins told news outlets that Graves has shown remorse and deserves a second chance.

Share this story:

Avatar

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Gay candidate barred from running for sheriff by Alabama GOP
Supporters of anti marriage equality Justice rally in Alabama
Justice Thomas objects to court’s signal on gay marriage