Alabama deputy who made homophobic comments hired as officer

ABOVE: Nigel Shelby, photo via Rocket City Pride’s Facebook page. OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (AP) | A former Alabama sheriff’s deputy who posted homophobic Facebook comments in response to the suicide of a bullied gay teenager now has a job with a different Alabama law enforcement agency.

Jeff Graves resigned as a Madison County sheriff’s deputy in May. His comments on the death of 15-year-old Nigel Shelby of Huntsville called the LGBTQ movement “fake.” He also said “society cannot and should not accept this behavior.”