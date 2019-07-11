Lady Gaga launches makeup line

ABOVE: Lady Gaga in Haus Laboratories campaign video. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Lady Gaga is launching her own makeup line, Haus Laboratories.

Business of Fashion reports that the makeup line will debut in September exclusively on Amazon, a first for a major beauty brand. The deal will make the makeup available in nine countries on three continents. The line will feature “multi-use color items for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families and kits containing all three products priced at a relatively affordable $49.”

Gaga told Business of Fashion that the colorful line is inspired by the early days of her singing career when she would use colorful drugstore makeup to create looks.

“Color is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” she says. “I discovered myself, but also other people discovered me, for me, through the way that I was expressing myself.”

“I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation,” Gaga added.

Haus of Laboratories is available for pre-order here on July 15.

Watch the campaign video below.