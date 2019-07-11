Lady Gaga launches makeup line

ABOVE: Lady Gaga in Haus Laboratories campaign video. (Screenshot via YouTube)
Lady Gaga is launching her own makeup line, Haus Laboratories.
Business of Fashion reports that the makeup line will debut in September exclusively on Amazon, a first for a major beauty brand. The deal will make the makeup available in nine countries on three continents. The line will feature “multi-use color items for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families and kits containing all three products priced at a relatively affordable $49.”
When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had. I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga
Gaga told Business of Fashion that the colorful line is inspired by the early days of her singing career when she would use colorful drugstore makeup to create looks.
“Color is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” she says. “I discovered myself, but also other people discovered me, for me, through the way that I was expressing myself.”
“I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation,” Gaga added.
Haus of Laboratories is available for pre-order here on July 15.
Watch the campaign video below.