Colorado hospital to ask patients to provide gender identity

ABOVE: Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado. (Photo from Livability.com)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) | A Colorado hospital will begin asking incoming patients to provide their gender identities as a way to improve treatment for transgender people.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported that Parkview Medical Center initiated the policy on July 10.

Officials at the Pueblo hospital say patients can decline to answer.

Officials say the policy is intended to ensure every patient receives the best healthcare available at the facility 114 miles south of Denver.

Officials say answers will be included in confidential, permanent medical records.

Physicians will be able to conduct follow-up interviews in private.

Parkview established a committee that worked on the policy during the past year with the National LGBT Health Education Center and local advocacy organizations.